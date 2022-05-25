NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana leaders are speaking out after the tragedy in West Texas Tuesday.

Nineteen students, along with two teachers, were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott also said during a press conference Tuesday that the shooter — identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos — is also dead.

Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be closed and all school activities will be canceled until further notice. Harrell also said grief counselors would be available starting Wednesday morning.

“My heart is broken today,” Harrell said. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.

Louisiana leaders took to social media to express their condolences:

Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D)

“For far too long many have stared at horror in the world and look away. Many offer thoughts and prayers to soothe the unimaginable pain and anguish felt by the loved ones of the children lost yesterday, their community, and the world. As a man of faith, I join the community of Uvalde in their sorrow and offer them my prayers and love.

As a Congressman, however, I won’t look away from the simple fact that this isn’t an isolated incident. The United States of America is the only country in the world where this happens on a regular basis. It’s time to take common sense steps to stop this senseless slaughter of our children. Expanded background checks, red flag laws, and other simple policy changes are low hanging fruit.

For those offering thoughts and prayers alone, 2 Corinthians 13:5 says, ‘Examine yourselves, to see whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves. Or do you not realize this about yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you? — Unless indeed you fail to meet the test!’”

“Colleagues we must meet the test. We must act.” – Twitter

NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.

“No family should have to go through the loss and grief the families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas are going through this evening,” said NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “Our hearts break for their school family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. What took place is truly disturbing, and these senseless acts of violence must stop. I believe our community and communities around the nation should come together and prioritize the mental health of our young people, neighbors, and the community as a whole to put an end to such tragedies.” – Twitter

Representative Clay Higgins (R)

My good Lord, please help these stricken families. May our Savior’s strength support them. We are all stunned at the horror. A despicable, sickening act. Evil on a scale that has rarely been seen through the annals of time. – Twitter

Representative Mike Johnson (R)

Everyone is struggling today with the unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde, and the incomprehensible evil that motivated it. 2 days after Sandy Hook, the Rev. Billy Graham addressed evil, suffering and death and the spiritual solutions they require. A good read: https://billygraham.org/story/billy-graham-on-evil-suffering-death/ – Twitter

Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R)

I am heartbroken for those who lost their lives today at Robb Elementary School. Our prayers go out to the families, loved ones, and first responders in Uvalde. – Twitter