Louisiana launches temporary housing for Lafitte and Grande Isle residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state of Louisiana, through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), has launched the Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program.

The program will provide temporary housing to certain residents in heavily impacted areas where other sheltering options are currently unavailable, including parts of lower Jefferson Parish.

Starting October 5, those in Lafitte and Grand Isle whose homes were destroyed or are currently unlivable can register for the program by visiting www.idashelteringla.com or calling (844) 268-0301.

The Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program is only available in areas of the most impacted parishes that do not have other sheltering options currently available. Residents can check the availability of shelters in their areas by texting LAShelter to 898211, dialing 211, or visiting www.getagameplan.org.

The Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program was authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide safe non-congregant sheltering, such as hotels, base camps, crew barges, recreation vehicles (RVs), or travel trailers, due to the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus among households while allowing individuals and families to live as closely as possible as they repair their damaged homes.

The program is designed to complement, not replace, other housing options through FEMA. While this program is funded through FEMA, it is run entirely by the state.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.