DEQUINCY, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana couple is speaking out after they say a Christian school kicked their daughter out of the academy for having two moms. The decision came only two days before school started.

The couple told KLFY News 10 that Bible Baptist Academy in Dequincy, La. told them that they couldn’t educate their daughter because they are a married same-sex couple. They’re now sharing their story, hoping to empower others.

Emily Parker says three days after she and her wife officially adopted 5-year-old Zoey and two days before she started kindergarten, the director and the pastor of the academy called them in for a meeting.

“He started off saying, ‘This is a Christian school. We don’t just teach academics. We teach the word of the Bible.’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah. We understand.’ He was like, ‘That being said, we only believe in two genders, and we only believe in marriage between a man and a woman. Since Zoey’s life at home doesn’t reflect that, we don’t think she’s going to be a good fit for this school,'” Parker told News 10.

Parker said that she wanted to be surprised but wasn’t. She was angry, as their daughter had attended the school last year.

“We were here. We’ve paid our dues. We’ve done our things. I am like, ‘I see where this is going. You don’t need to say anymore. We’re going to head out. I appreciate your honesty, and I’m glad you won’t be teaching my daughter,'” she added.

Parker said that Zoey has had an especially hard life, as her father died in 2020. Parker adopted her niece, Zoey, after she and her wife cared for her for over a year. She says her faith initially waivered after the incident with the school, but the community became her pillar of faith.

“People came out to show us love, to say, ‘Hey, this is not God’s love. This is not what love is about. This is not what church is about. Come to our church.’ We had so many invitations to so many churches to show us love. That is what this is about,” Parker said.

Parker and her wife began touring other schools and finally decided on Hamilton Christian Academy, who made their family feel welcomed and accepted.

5-year-old Zoey started her first day on Thursday and the Parkers say they’re excited for this new beginning for their daughter.

“It wasn’t about us. It wasn’t about our relationship. It wasn’t about our orientation. It was about her. It was about Zoey. It was always about Zoey,” Parker said.

News 10 did reach out to Bible Baptist Academy and the school’s pastor. We have yet to hear back.