SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The online gaming site minesweeper-challenge.com compiled Google trends data of the search terms “Madden 23″ and Madden 23 release date” and found that Louisianan’s top the search results related to the video game over the past 12 months.

It should come as no surprise that in a state where football is king, lovers of the game are also keeping a watchful eye out for Madden release dates, upgrades, and changes to the game.

The New Orleans Saints have an overall team rating of 83 on the latest version of the game, while their top-rated player is Louisiana native Tyrann Mathieu, whose overall rating of 94 makes him the game’s best strong safety.

Delaware is firmly in second place for its Madden 23 obsession, scoring second highest in searches for both terms. This is despite the fact that the state isn’t home to an NFL team, although neighboring Maryland and Pennsylvania offer fans nearby teams to root for and play as.

Alabama places third for its high search levels for “Madden 23” and “Madden 23 release date” and is the second state in the top three which isn’t home to an NFL team.

Ohio is fourth and is home to both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. The Browns boast one of just four players in the game to have a 99 overall rating – superstar defensive end Myles Garret. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ Joe Mixon ranks as their top player, with an overall rating of 93.

America’s fifth most Madden-obsessed state is Mississippi, while sixth goes to Maryland and seventh to West Virginia.

At the other end of the scale, Oregon ranks as the state with the least interest in Madden 23. Search levels in the state are at a third of the level of Louisiana’s. Meanwhile, out of the 50 states plus Washington DC, California takes 50th when it comes to searches for the game, behind Vermont in 49th and New York in 48th.

“The release of the latest Madden game each year always gets fans talking, so it’s fascinating to see which parts of the US have been most interested in the game. Since its release in August, we’ve also seen a split between critical and fan opinions on the game, with professional reviewers broadly positive about it, while user reviews have been rather more negative,” A spokesperson for Minesweeper Challenge said.

