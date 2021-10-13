Louisiana hunters can electronically tag and validate deer, turkey via smartphone

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tagging and validating deer or turkey just got easier for Louisiana hunters. An announcement from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said hunters can “E-tag/Text-to-Tag” using their smartphones.

“As long as you complete the electronic tag before moving the animal, you do not have to attach a physical tag,” according to LDWF. “You must have a physical copy or a picture of your harvest tags on your smartphone to use this feature.”

Hunters must have a LouisianaOutdoors.com account for electronic tagging. Tagging and validating can still be submitted over the phone at 225-267-9998 or online at louisianaoutdoors.com/validate-tags.

For more information, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/electronic-tags.