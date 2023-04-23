RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Richwood High School student Na’Shaya Puckett has been selected as the recipient of the Gates Scholarship. The Gates Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership, with the objective of helping them realize their full potential.

Photo courtesy of RHS Ram Fam

Na’Shaya will receive funding for the full cost of attendance to earn a bachelor’s degree that isn’t already covered by other financial aid. Tuition, fees, books, room and board, and additional personal expenses may be covered.

