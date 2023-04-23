RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Richwood High School student Na’Shaya Puckett has been selected as the recipient of the Gates Scholarship. The Gates Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership, with the objective of helping them realize their full potential.
Na’Shaya will receive funding for the full cost of attendance to earn a bachelor’s degree that isn’t already covered by other financial aid. Tuition, fees, books, room and board, and additional personal expenses may be covered.
Latest Posts:
- Report: Leaked documents show U.S. surveilled Mexican drug cartel after Matamoros kidnappings
- Louisiana education leaders to consider changing graduation testing requirements
- Former Cajun Wide Receiver released from hospital after vehicle wreck
- Arkansas dad charged for allegedly piercing son’s ear; arrest video goes viral
- Travinski’s 9th-inning home run lifts top-ranked LSU to a 7-6 win over Ole Miss Sunday
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.