Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Blue Runner deliver 100,000 meals to storm victims

LAFAYETTE, LA – Blue Runner Foods, the authentic Creole foods manufacturing company in Louisiana since 1918, delivered a truckload of 100,000 red bean meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette today as part of Blue Runner’s ongoing “Millions of Meals” campaign.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid health plan with more than 480,000 members, has joined the cause and committed to supply more than 360,000 meals to those affected in the storm zone and by the COVID crisis.

The “Millions of Meals” campaign was initially launched by Blue Runner Foods in April to help those impacted by the COVID pandemic. After reaching their goal of the first 1 million meals to Second Harvest to help those out of work, Blue Runner set yet another million meals goal for the Hurricane Laura survivors and those still unemployed due to COVID.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections has committed to supply 360,000 meals to the second phase of the Blue Runner Foods “Millions of Meals” campaign. With Louisiana Healthcare Connections support, Second Harvest Food Bank was supplied with enough Blue Runner red beans today at its Lafayette headquarters to distribute more than 100,000 meals to storm victims.

In March, the COVID crisis severely impacted the demand for food assistance as personal requests to Second Harvest Food Bank skyrocketed. The recent hurricane devastation further increased the strain on the food bank’s stockpiles.

“The need to feed has increased to levels never seen before in the history of the Food Bank, and yet the generosity from corporate leaders like Blue Runner Foods and Louisiana Health Connections has been overwhelming to help support their Louisiana neighbors in their hardships,” said Second Harvest Food Bank Regional Director John Dziurgot.



“Hunger and food insecurity have a direct impact on the health and health outcomes, and when coupled with disaster situations like Hurricane Laura and COVID-19, that impact is even more critical,” said Jamie Scholttman, CEO and Plan President of Louisiana Healthcare Connections. “Second Harvest Food Bank does a wonderful job of addressing food insecurity for thousands of Louisiana families each year, and we are pleased to have this opportunity to support their efforts to feed those affected by Hurricane Laura.”

Blue Runner Foods is encouraging everyone in our community to support Second Harvest Food Bank during this difficult time. All contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank serves 23 parishes across South Louisiana through various avenues, including providing emergency boxes, delivering hot meals to seniors in need, sending food to agency partners and food pantries, and by distributing directly via mobile pantries. More than 400 people can be fed with only a $100 donation.

“When the COVID crisis hit, we donated 1 million meals and the enthusiasm was so high that we continued collecting donations for another million meals,” said Richard Thomas, President of Blue Runner Foods. “Blue Runner has been around for more than a century, and we know it is essential to remain committed to the health, safety and well-being of our fellow Louisianians.”