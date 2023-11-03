BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the unclaimed property program has added $7.9 million for residents to claim.

According to a news release from LDR, these new funds consist of 26,273 unclaimed state tax refunds people may have lost track of.

“This $7.9 million belongs to the people of Louisiana, and we are eager to assist them in claiming what is rightfully theirs,” said State Treasurer John Schroder. “We make claiming your money easy.”

How to check if you have unclaimed property in Louisiana

Residents can search for their name at LaCashClaim.org, using the LaWallet app or by calling 888-925-4127.

