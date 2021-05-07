Louisiana governor, Amazon announce $200M robotic fulfillment center coming to Shreveport

Amazon is investing $200 million to build its first robotic fulfillment center in Louisiana with a facility in Shreveport that is expected to bring more than 1,000 new direct jobs to the region.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that Amazon is investing $200 million to build its first robotic fulfillment center in Louisiana with a facility in Shreveport that is expected to bring thousands of new jobs to the region.

The Amazon fulfillment center is coming to the Hunter Industrial Park on Corporate Drive near the Caddo Correctional Center in North Shreveport and will include contemporary robotics technology, inventory, and shipping operations in a multi-level building with a 650,000-square-foot foundation.

Amazon officials expect it to launch in early 2022. In addition to sorting facility employees, the company will be hiring for positions in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance, and IT.

“The project will create over 1,000 full-time jobs with starting pay of $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits beginning on day one — full medical, vision and dental insurance; and 401(k) savings with a 50 percent company match,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “The development will generate 800 construction jobs, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 1,118 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 2,100 permanent new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.”

The hiring of most employees for Amazon’s Shreveport fulfillment center will begin in the summer of 2022, about three months before the launch of the facility. To keep up-to-date with career opportunities at Amazon in Shreveport, visit https://opportunities.ledfaststart.com/AmazonShreveport.

“I’ve been telling everyone that 2021 is going to be a revitalization year for the city of Shreveport and this is just a start for the recovering efforts for our city,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said following the announcement.

It will be the second Amazon fulfillment center to open in Louisiana after the company announced plans to open one in South Louisiana in December 2020. Construction on that facility was expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

The distribution facility in Shreveport will be the first tenant of the 135-acre Hunter Industrial Park, which was certified by Louisiana Economic Development in February 2020. Site plans for a distribution facility at that location that include a 3.4 million square foot sorting facility were approved by the Shreveport Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission in March.

The 135-acre Hunter Industrial Park in North Shreveport between Corporate Drive and Twelve Mile Bayou near the intersection of North Market and North Hearne was certified by Louisiana Economic Development in February 2020. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The 135-acre Hunter Industrial Park in North Shreveport between Corporate Drive and Twelve Mile Bayou near the intersection of North Market and North Hearne was certified by Louisiana Economic Development in February 2020. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The 135-acre Hunter Industrial Park in North Shreveport between Corporate Drive and Twelve Mile Bayou near the intersection of North Market and North Hearne was certified by Louisiana Economic Development in February 2020. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The 135-acre Hunter Industrial Park in North Shreveport between Corporate Drive and Twelve Mile Bayou near the intersection of North Market and North Hearne was certified by Louisiana Economic Development in February 2020. (Courtesy: LED)

Amazon has already invested more than $350 million in Louisiana since 2018 through its seven Whole Foods Markets and Amazon delivery stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The company also operates an Amazon Air logistics gateway at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.