BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Federal money totaling $1.3 billion is headed to Louisiana for internet infrastructure.

A total of 296,777 Louisiana homes and small businesses don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

“Governor Edwards has been a leader in working to bring high-speed Internet to rural areas of Louisiana that have been left behind for too long. And now, thanks to the President’s Investing in America agenda, we are making a historic $1.3 billion investment to finally close the digital divide and deliver quality, affordable Internet for all Louisianians,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The funding is part of the Biden administration’s “Internet for All,” which aims to expand broadband access in the United States.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts