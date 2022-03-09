JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) – As tensions persist in Ukraine, they continued in Louisiana as the pumps pack a punch.

Gas prices in the Greater New Orleans area hit a record-high average of $4.06/gallon Wednesday. St. John the Baptist Parish ranked among the highest in the state with an average of $4.16/gallon.

According to AAA, In the New Orleans Metro, gas shot up 7 cents overnight. It was up 64 cents over the previous week and 84 cents over the prior month. When adding that spike to the inflation seen everywhere, drivers claimed it made tough times even tougher.

“It’s still a shock to go to the grocery store and either they don’t have it on the shelf anymore or it’s gone up in price,” Beverly Gautreau of Madisonville said.

“Single parents, people that are on a budget, how are they going to be able to drive,” asked Tia Mathieu of Chalmette.

Some gas stations have still been packed, but other prices seem to have scared drivers away – not just from the pumps but from the roads, as well.

Higher prices have impacted leisure trips as well as the daily commute.

“Maybe we think about taking a flight instead of a drive for a summer vacation,” Billy Smith of Mandeville said.

According to GasBuddy, that’s how long this sharp increase could keep climbing, especially since AAA numbers show it growing at a much faster rate than 2019-2021.