THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — Meet Nathan Richard, a firefighter in Louisiana who is literally taking steps to help those fighting cancer.



Images courtesy of Nathan RIchard

Richard has been with the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years and once again, he is going to participate in the 31st Annual LLS Firefighter Stair Climb on March 13.

The Louisiana firefighter is making the journey to Seattle and will climb the 1,356 steps inside the Columbia Center.

This comes after COVID-19 forced last year’s climb to be virtual.

The climb is going to happen in person around 8 a.m. and it will include 2,000 firefighters from around the world.

All money raised from this endeavor will go towards the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

2022 will mark Richard’s fifth time doing this climb and this year has presented particular challenges for the veteran firefighter.

Richard says, “I had a blood clot this year and was hospitalized with a few months of rest (doctor’s orders) that set my training back. This year it’s not about how fast I can go, it’s about the accomplishment and how much we raise for those suffering. I’m ready, giving it my best shot.”

So why do firefighters make this climb for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society?

According to Richard, “The risk of cancer is very well known among firefighters because of the conditions we work under: smoke, toxic work. I’ve never personally had cancer but I do suffer from a blood disease, my mother battled and won against colon cancer, and this year, it hits close to home; I have a young family member who was recently diagnosed.”

Along with being a firefighter, Richard is an accomplished cook.

Did you know that Richard won two titles in 2019?

Richard was named the 2019 King of Louisiana Seafood and 2019 King of American Seafood.

The accomplished chef and firefighter explains that one of his most proud moments is working with the Make a Wish Foundation.

On one occasion, Richard “was able to host Josh Brennan, who dreamed of being a Chef & Firefighter, for a weekend of adventure.”

Richard has cooked at famous restaurants including Commander’s Palace, Cochon, Restaurant R’evolution, and Kingfish.

If you ever have the chance to eat a meal cooked by Nathan Richard, he loves to make Alligator Sauce Picante.

Ok, so enough with food and back to the main topic at hand, the 31st Annual LLS Firefighter Stair Climb.

If you would like to contribute to blood cancer research, you can do so through Nathan’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is helping raise money for Leukemia Lymphoma Society too.

Last weekend, eight family members and volunteers all helped out with a “boot shake.”

The “boot shake” took place a the intersection of La. 1 and 308 at Canal Blvd.

When the “boot shake” was over, the fire department determined it had raised $4,000 to fight cancer.

There are only 26 days until the climb begins for Nathan Richard and his fellow firefighters.