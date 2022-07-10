SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal says a fatal fire in Springhill over the weekend broke out in a room where a man was reloading ammunition, causing an explosion.

The Springhill Fire Department was called to the home in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest around 5:30 a.m. Saturday after a woman who was at the home at the time of the fire ran to a nearby fire station to get help.

She told firefighters there was a man still inside. Fire crews found his body in a back room of the home.

The coroner has not positively identified the man, but he is believed to be the 54-year-old homeowner.

Investigators believe that the fire was an accident and started in a back room of the home where the victim was found.

Through witness statements, deputies determined that the man was reloading ammunition when the fire started and evolved into an explosion. Fortunately, the woman was able to escape and was not injured.

The Louisiana SFM shared tips about basic safety when handling firearms and ammunition with its statement on this investigation, noting that proper handling and storage of primers and powders can avoid these sorts of accidents.

Strictly follow the manufacturer’s instructions for reloading equipment and firearms components.

Do not exceed recommended amounts of powder and only use known powders.

Do not conduct reloading practices while you are impaired or in a rush.

Wear eye protection and do not smoke while conducting reloading operations.

Do not store powders in bulk, and always keep your reloading space in clean order.