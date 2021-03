BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says there’s a bit of good news from February’s big freeze – it killed lake-choking invasive floating weeds.

A news release says the freeze didn’t eradicate giant salvinia or water hyacinth, but it did cut back giant salvinia by about 95%.

The department says it’s harder to tell about water hyacinth, because their bulbs usually survive even if the plant looks dead after freezing weather.