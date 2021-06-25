Louisiana FBI agent faces sexual misconduct charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 51-year-old Prairieville man was arrested by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG).

In a news release from Louisiana State Police (LSP), the suspect, David Harris, was an agent at the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

On February 2021, authorities received a complaint alleging that Harris was involved with sexual wrongdoings with multiple victims across Louisiana. According to LSP, the investigation revealed evidence of incidents involving adult and juvenile victims as far back as 2016. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Harris out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes.

LSP said Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on the following charges of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13. They also said upon release from Ascension Parish Jail, he will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for Sexual Battery and Attempted Third Degree Rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Obscenity and Witness Intimidation.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to state police.

Anyone with information about Harris or potential victims is urged to use the Louisiana State Police online reporting system. Click on the “Suspicious Activity” link to submit information.