Louisiana FBI agent arrested for sexual misconduct against juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — A Louisiana FBI agent has been arrested by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) for sexual misconduct against juveniles, according to a press release from LSP.

David Harris, age 51 of Prairieville, La was booked on numerous sexual misconduct charges. At the time of the investigation, Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

Earlier today, Harris was arrested in Ascension Parish and booked on charges of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature and Indecent Behavior with Children under the age of 13.

In February 2021, the USDOJ/OIG and State Police received a complaint related to alleged sexual wrongdoing by Harris involving multiple victims across several jurisdictions in Louisiana.

Through investigative methods, evidence was uncovered of criminal acts by Harris involving both adult and juvenile victims with incidents occurring as far back as 2016. After a thorough joint investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Harris out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans Parishes.

Upon release from Ascension Parish Jail, Harris will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for Sexual Battery and Attempted 3rd Degree Rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Obscenity, and Witness Intimidation.

This investigation remains on-going and no further information is available at this time. Throughout the investigation, LSP and USDOJ/OIG worked in conjunction with FBI representatives who offered their full cooperation and assistance.

Investigators wish anyone with information regarding Harris or potential victims utilize the Louisiana State Police online reporting system.

The online platform is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting www.LSP.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link or visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm.