LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, July 28 after his child suffered an opioid overdose.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (July 27) when the small child of a Golden Meadow man named Dontrell Williams Sr. suffered an overdose and 911 was called.

Before emergency personnel made it to the scene, a bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the toddler. When the ambulance arrived, the child was taken to a local hospital where it was discovered he was suffering from an opioid overdose.

The child became stable and was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment.

Detectives contacted the family at the hospital. During questioning, Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle which led to accidental ingestion.

Investigators believe Williams disposed of the heroin before emergency personnel arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

He was charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles, Possession of Heroin, and violation of a drug-free zone (due to the proximity of a school).

His bail is set at $56,000.