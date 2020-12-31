Louisiana fast-food chains do not top list of ‘most popular fried chicken’ in the state

Report on ‘most popular chicken by state’ is creating some buzz

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Church’s Chicken? The fast food restaurant sits atop the list of most popular fried chicken in Louisiana.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

TOP Agency Global took a look at what fried chicken people liked in the 50 states and these fast food chains were ranked:

Church’s Chicken

KFC

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Popeyes

Zaxby’s

Bojangles

Two Louisiana fast-food institutions are on this list and neither of them ended up topping the Top Agency Global list in the Pelican State.

Any guesses on where Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Popeyes finished in the top ten?

Top Data found that Louisiana residents like their fried chicken restaurants in this order:

Image courtesy of Top Agency

According to TOP Agency Global, “fried chicken restaurants have coped with the pandemic better than other fast food outlets. While visits to fast-food restaurants are down by 23%, fried chicken has only seen a 6% reduction, outperforming burger chains which have experienced a downturn of 15%.”

So what do you think about these results?