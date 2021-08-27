Louisiana families urged to keep generator safety in mind when preparing for Tropical Storm Ida

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana families are being encouraged to keep generator safety in mind while preparing for Tropical Storm Ida.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it’s very important to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.

State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning said, “You often hear the phrase ‘Get A Game Plan’ when we’re talking about preparing for tropical weather systems threatening our state, but that game plan has got to include best practices for safe generator use.”

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:

  • Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds
  • Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents
  • Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
  • Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
  • Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
  • Do not use in rain or wet conditions
  • Have a fire extinguisher nearby
  • Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

For updates from the SFM throughout this event, visit:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Our Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

Tropical Storm Ida bringing lots of local rain

TD9 path to Louisiana, start getting ready

Rain chances stay high, watching for tropical development in the Gulf

Rainy Thursday on the way, closely watching Invest 99-L!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 81° 79°

Saturday

88° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 88° 81°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 98% 83° 79°

Monday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 81% 83° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 86° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 AM
Light Rain
60%
80°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
78°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
81°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

11 PM
Showers
36%
81°

81°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
80°

81°

7 AM
Showers
40%
81°

83°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
83°

84°

9 AM
Few Showers
34%
84°

85°

10 AM
Showers
49%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News