BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Five Louisiana families filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana State Medical Board of Examiners, calling the state ban on providing gender-affirming care to minors unconstitutional.

According to a news release from a group representing the families, Act 466, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The law stops medical care for minors who are transgender and disciplines healthcare providers for providing care to those youths.

Former Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the law, and members of the Legislature overrode Edwards’ decision.

According to the release, the plaintiffs are children ages 9 to 16.

“This Health Care Ban only stands to harm Louisiana’s trans youth and their families,” said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, counsel and health care strategist for Lambda Legal. “The transgender young people we represent, along with hundreds of other minors in the state, are at risk of losing necessary, life-saving medical care just because Louisiana has singled them out for discriminatory treatment. Louisiana has prohibited this medical care only for minors who are transgender, despite it being evidence-based, safe and effective, and being supported by all major medical organizations. Denying medical care to youth just because they are transgender is both unlawful and inhumane – especially when the same treatments remain available to all other minors. The Health Care Ban represents broad government overreach into the relationship between parents, their children and their health care providers.”

The lawsuit also names members of the Board of Medical Examiners and Elizabeth Murrill in her role as Attorney General.

The minors and their parents are seeking a declaration that Act 466 violates the right to parental and medical freedoms and violates the right of equal protection guaranteed by the Louisiana Constitution. The minors also are seeking costs and expenses paid.

