Louisiana fall 2021 elections delayed due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to reschedule Louisiana’s fall 2021 elections in light of devastation left by Hurricane Ida. The election originally scheduled for October 9 is moved to November 13, and the election originally scheduled for November 13 will be on December 11.

According to a press release from the office of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Gov. Edwards agreed on Wednesday to Ardoin’s recommendation of rescheduling the elections.

“I am thankful that the Governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to move the October 9 election to November 13 and the November 13 election to December 11,” Secretary Ardoin said. “This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible.”

Further announcements including an emergency certification and election-related deadlines are forthcoming