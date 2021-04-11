Louisiana deputy arrested after inquiry finds jail brutality

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and a second deputy has been fired after brutality complaints.

Josh Benefield, was arrested for three counts of simple battery on Thursday and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail. He was later released on bail. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer representing him.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford says his office got a complaint about unjustified force by Benefield and another deputy who worked at the jail.

Sheriff’s detectives found one inmate was sprayed with a chemical agent and a second inmate was shocked using a stun gun on two occasions without cause.

Herford says the second deputy wasn’t charged because he only pointed a stun gun and threatened an inmate.