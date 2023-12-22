BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died after getting the flu.

The state’s department of health did not release any information about the child’s age.

Louisiana is one of nine states where respiratory illnesses are spreading at high rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An activity level map shows the state’s rates marked in purple, meaning a “very high” level.

The CDC reports a 13% increase in people testing positive for the flu this week.

Illness trends in Orleans Parish, according to a CDC webpage tracking activity based on emergency department visits, show flu and COVID-19 cases are increasing while RSV is decreasing.

