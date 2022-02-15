BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — With only days left in the special session, Louisiana lawmakers are close to finalizing the maps that will determine voter representation in all aspects of government without any new minority districts.

Two congressional maps – both by Republicans – have passed out of the house and senate.

Both maps keep the boundaries close to the status quo and maintain just one majority-minority district.

Democrats continue to push back.

Now the two maps are expected to go to the conference committee to come to one solution to be passed by the full body.

Legislators have until Sunday evening to pass all the maps before the special session must end.