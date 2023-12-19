BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana could be a key hub for carbon capture. According to a report from the Efi Foundation, south Louisiana and the Gulf Coast have the potential to be the leading region in carbon capture.

The report shows that Louisiana has one of the most compact industrial areas in the nation. Louisiana’s industrial areas consist of petroleum and natural gas systems, refining and chemical and petrochemical production.

More than 100 units were found across 74 facilities. The units combined equal about 12 metric tons of carbon dioxide (MtCO2), which is higher than 6% of Louisiana’s annual emissions, according to the report.

Researchers believe Louisiana would make the “ideal candidate” for a hub because of the high concentration of the state’s carbon-emitting industries, along with the extensive amount of underground storage. Louisiana has one of the largest industrial workforces with transferrable skills in carbon capture projects.

“This report affirms the immense opportunity within Louisiana to leverage point-source carbon capture technology as part of a collective effort toward industrial decarbonization,” said Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean Aniruddha Sharma. “Today, thousands of people are employed across Louisiana at companies that could benefit from a joint cluster approach to decarbonization. Our scalable, modular technology is specifically designed for these hard-to-abate industries that provide a lifeline for the jobs binding communities in the Gulf Coast and beyond.”

