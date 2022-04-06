BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Dealing with federal bureaucracies means you will likely talk to someone over the phone or travel to a major city, but one congressman in Louisiana says they are meeting people where they are to solve issues.

Rep. Troy Carter calls them ‘Curbside’ Constituent Service Events.

Carter says they have been able to help with issues ranging from needing a passport, immigration, or applying for student or SBA loans. They also have FEMA, Social Security, and IRS representatives to help with other issues.

A rundown of these free events are provided below:

Jefferson Parish (Westbank)

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4:30–7:00 pm

Jane O’Brien Chatelain WB Regional Library

2751 Manhattan Blvd.

Harvey, LA 70058

Baton Rouge (Eastbank)

Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4:00–7:00 pm

Delmont Gardens Branch Library (Room #2)

3351 Lorraine Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Iberville Parish (Westbank)

Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 3:00–6:00 pm

Plaquemine Library

24605 J. Gerald Berrett Blvd.

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Iberville Parish Library

Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 2:30–5:30 pm

Lewis-Redditt-Williams Bldg.

5717 Monticello Street

St. Gabriel, LA 70776

River Parishes Open House

Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 1:00–7:00 pm

Reserve Office: Media Room

181 Regala Park Road

Reserve, LA 70084

Carter said they chose those locations because “you don’t have to be the biggest community, [and] you don’t have to be the most populated community to be recognized as important.”