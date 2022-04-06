BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Dealing with federal bureaucracies means you will likely talk to someone over the phone or travel to a major city, but one congressman in Louisiana says they are meeting people where they are to solve issues.
Rep. Troy Carter calls them ‘Curbside’ Constituent Service Events.
Carter says they have been able to help with issues ranging from needing a passport, immigration, or applying for student or SBA loans. They also have FEMA, Social Security, and IRS representatives to help with other issues.
A rundown of these free events are provided below:
Jefferson Parish (Westbank)
Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 4:30–7:00 pm
Jane O’Brien Chatelain WB Regional Library
2751 Manhattan Blvd.
Harvey, LA 70058
Baton Rouge (Eastbank)
Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4:00–7:00 pm
Delmont Gardens Branch Library (Room #2)
3351 Lorraine Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Iberville Parish (Westbank)
Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 3:00–6:00 pm
Plaquemine Library
24605 J. Gerald Berrett Blvd.
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Iberville Parish Library
Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 2:30–5:30 pm
Lewis-Redditt-Williams Bldg.
5717 Monticello Street
St. Gabriel, LA 70776
River Parishes Open House
Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 1:00–7:00 pm
Reserve Office: Media Room
181 Regala Park Road
Reserve, LA 70084
Carter said they chose those locations because “you don’t have to be the biggest community, [and] you don’t have to be the most populated community to be recognized as important.”