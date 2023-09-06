BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana Christmas tree farm won’t open this year because of how hot, dry weather has affected the crop.

Christmas Town Christmas Tree farm in Kentwood announced they’re skipping the 2023 season in a Tuesday, Sept. 6 Facebook post paired with photos of dry, brown evergreens:

“I am so sorry to have to announce but due to the severe drought in our area we will not be able to open the farm or even allow photographers this year 2023 we are sorry for the inconvenience but mother nature did not do us any favors this year. Please check back with us next year. We Thank you for your continued support.

Please share this post to help us spread the word.

We hope to see you next year 2024

Have a very blessed Christmas “

August was the hottest month that scientists have on record globally, and 2023 is only behind 2016 as the hottest recorded year.

As of Aug. 31, most of Louisiana was classified as being under extreme drought or exceptional drought, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Louisiana is still under a statewide burn ban because the dry conditions make it difficult to contain and put out wildfires. Gov. John Bel Edwards has explained there are no exceptions and anyone violating it will be penalized.

LSU AgCenter estimated that the Louisiana cattle industry could lose up to $290 million due to the extreme hot, dry conditions which could also affect sugarcane crops and the crawfish yield for next season.

