OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign.

The event will feature 28 chefs at 14 restaurants, each offering a one-of-a-kind experience that will be presented as a private ticketed dinner, a prix fixe dinner, or a special featured dish. Cory Bahr, born and raised in Monroe, La., is one of the top 14 chefs of Louisiana participating in this event. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee Co., and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La.

According to a release, Bahr’s passion for the outdoors and cooking started with spending weekends at the family hunting camp, running fish lines, and hunting whatever was in season. Parish Restaurant represents what is important to Bahr – community, culture, and culinary heritage. His dishes give a strong sense of place, for which he has gained national recognition.

For more information on this event, visit the website www.louisianaxcharlotte.com.