Louisiana challenges California ban on alligator products

FILE – In this May 2, 2016, file photo, two alligators lounge on the end of the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. A federal judge says California’s ban on alligator products probably violates federal laws that allow such sales and cannot be enforced while challenges remain in court. Companies that make and use alligator and crocodile leather and the state of Louisiana had filed two lawsuits. Chief Judge Kimberly J. Mueller consolidated the two suits Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in California’s Eastern District. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In the Trump administration’s last days, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed a change to rules protecting alligators.

Opponents say it’s an end run around the chance that Louisiana might lose a federal court challenge to California’s ban on selling alligator products.

The government is taking comments until March 22 on the proposal. It would remove 12 words giving states the last say about sales of alligator products within their boundaries.

It actually goes beyond what Louisiana asked for in December.

The state asked to have alligator hides removed from products that other states can keep from being sold.