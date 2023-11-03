WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission will hold a Louisiana black bear hunting season in December 2024 in northeast Louisiana.

The season would begin on December 7, 2024, and run through December 22, 2024. Hunts will be restricted to properly licensed Louisiana residents by lottery. It will be confined to Bear Management Area 4 which includes Tensas, Madison, East Carroll, and West Carroll parishes and portions of Richland, Franklin, and Catahoula parishes.

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department

Cubs, females with cubs, and bears equal to or less than 75 pounds will be not legal to hunt. According to the NOI, the number of bear harvest permits issued will be determined based on Bear Area-specific population estimates and vital rate data acquired at regular intervals.

All eligible hunters will be required to attend a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Bear Hunter Training Course.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.