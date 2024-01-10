BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) elected its board officers for 2024 during a Tuesday special meeting.

According to a release, District 6 member Ronnie Morris was elected as president, District 5 member Lance Harris was elected as vice president and District 4 member Stacey Melerine was elected as secretary-treasurer.

The 11-member BESE board is made up of eight elected members and three governor-appointed members. All members serve a four-year term.

Here’s a list of who is on the BESE board:

District 1 Member: Paul Hollis

District 2 Member: Sharon Latten Clark

District 3 Member: Sandy Holloway

District 4 Member: Stacey Melerine (Secretary-Treasurer)

District 5 Member: Lance Harris (Vice President)

District 6 Member: Ronnie Morris (President)

District 7 Member: Kevin Berkin

District 8 Member: Preston Castille

Governor-appointed Member: Conrad Appel

Governor-appointed Member: Judy Armstrong

Governor-appointed Member: Simone Champagne

“Mr. Morris, Mr. Harris, and Mrs. Melerine are student-first leaders who appreciate the type of bold actions necessary to improve academic outcomes,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. I applaud their selection as board officers. Louisiana is poised to accelerate and I’m confident our new board will seize this opportunity.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts