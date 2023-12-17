LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana becomes the first state authorized to request Broadband Equity, Access and Development (BEAD) program, a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.

According to a press release, Louisiana was the first to reach this critical milestone toward closing the digital divide and meeting the President’s goal of connecting the nation with affordable, reliable internet service.

Louisiana can now request access to more than $42.5 billion from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

“Today, Louisiana is taking a major step toward ensuring that no one in the state is held back by a lack of Internet access. I congratulate Governor Edwards and the team at ConnectLA on this terrific achievement for Louisiana’s workers, businesses, communities, and families, said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

According to a 2018 U.S. Department of Education report, as many as 460,000 Louisiana residents, ages 18-64, lack the basic computer skills necessary to take full advantage of broadband services.

They hope to eliminate the digital divide by 2029.

“The Internet is the essential tool for communication in today’s world. Today, Louisiana is one step closer to delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service to all,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, “I salute the ConnectLA team for developing a sophisticated and high-quality plan focused on creating jobs and building resilient networks that will serve the state for years to come.”

ConnectLA was the 1st to be awarded planning grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, 1st to receive federal approval for broadband funding, and the 6th in the nation to address digital opportunity.

According to NDIA’s digital skills map, there are 155,158 unemployed individuals in Louisana, and at least 51,202 lack foundational digital skills.

Louisiana expects to conclude its BEAD challenge process in December.

According to the ConnectLA website, $342 million will be administered through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will bring internet service to more than 175,000 homes and small businesses in rural Louisiana over the next six years.

