SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – William Joyce’s “Ollie’s Odyssey” is the captivating story of a beloved stuffed rabbit named Ollie who gets lost and goes on many adventures; facing terrifying circumstances, finding unbreakable friendships and braving the odds out in the great, big world.

It’s also the inspiration behind the Netflix animated series Lost Ollie and has now taken top honors in five Emmy categories.

Lost Ollie won more than any other program in the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for its 2022 Netflix series.

“It’s always a surprise when they do well, you never know. I call this story the little story that could. Nobody wanted me to do it, they asked who is this for?” says Joyce. “Everybody had a favorite toy and everybody remembers that favorite toy. I bet on this story and it turned out people do remember their favorite toys,” he explained.

Joyce wrote the book, Ollie’s Odyssey, during a very difficult time in his life. His 18-year-old daughter Mary Katherine had died tragically of a brain tumor, and shortly after her death, his wife Elizabeth was diagnosed with ALS.

“Having this story to work on really helped me get through that,” says Joyce.

During the awards ceremony on December 16, the Netflix series “Lost Ollie,” by creative and executive producer Shannon Tindle and director Peter Ramsey won top honors in five Emmy categories including Visual Effects for a Live Action Program, Directing for a Single Camera Program, Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program, Editing of a Single Camera Live Action Program and Lighting, Camera, and Technical Arts.

Lost Ollie is Joyce’s twelfth television project to win an Emmy. He has received six individual Emmy’s. In 2017, he was a winner for the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program with “Taking Flight;” in 2015 he won a Daytime Emmy for Special Class Animated Program with “Silent;” in 2014 for Original Daytime Program Series with “The Scarecrow;” and in 2005 for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program with “Rolie Polie Olie.” In December, Joyce was also awarded the prestigious 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Illustrators.

