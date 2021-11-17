Louisiana artist designs poster, pin for Washington, D.C. Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana House Representative and event chairman Garret Graves has announced the theme for the 2022 Washington Mardi Gras season.

“The theme is ‘America’s Foreign Country’, but the implied tone is unity — especially after our collective experiences these past two years,” Graves said in a press release. “ The Mardi Gras float exemplifies that archetype of Louisiana’s multicultural heritage.”

Rep. Garret Graves (left) and Joe Mustachia. Photo courtesy of Bryan Davis, Joe Mustachia Business Manager.

Graves picked New Orleans native Joe Mustachia to create artwork for the theme Louisiana: America’s Foreign Country. Graves said he chose Mustachia because his work shows the state’s personality.

Photo courtesy of Bryan Davis, Joe Mustachia Business Manager.

“But the many hands, of many colors, reaching for that iconic necklace of beads, are not just lifted up in joy, but almost outstretched in praise,” Graves said. “It’s kinda like they’re all saying, ‘Yeah, we need this.’ And the Louisiana in Joe’s painting is the only place on earth where they’ll get this salvation.”

Mardi Gras in Washington D.C. is organized by Mystick Krewe of Louisianians and is a celebration of Louisiana. Krewe members will wear a pin designed by Mustachia the week of Mardi Gras Washington.

Photo courtesy of Bryan Davis, Joe Mustachia Business Manager.

“Mardi Gras is an iconic part of the Louisiana experience, inspiring and touching people from all walks of life,” Mustachia said in a press release. “I wanted to capture the vibrant color, positive energy and unique atmosphere that makes Mardi Gras and our state so special.”

Washington D.C. Mardi Gras is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 29. at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.