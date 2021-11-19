Louisiana and St. Tammany Parish leaders break ground on new highway

BUSH, La. (WGNO) — State and parish leaders came together on Friday for the groundbreaking of LA 3241. The new four-lane highway will connect LA40/LA41 to LA 435.

The event welcomed Governor John Bel Edwards, who spoke at the event.

“This needs to happen and it’s a part of a much broader [project]. We’re going to continue to invest in infrastructure and development all across the state of Louisiana,” Edwards proclaimed. “This is the first time in a generation that the US Congress has passed an infrastructure bill for our country.”

The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) reports most of the project should be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

