(LOUISIANA) Low pay, minimal opportunities for growth, and disrespectful work environments—these are just a handful of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center Survey.

Of course, there are myriad reasons workers might put in their notices, ranging from the mundane (like moving to a new state) to the dramatic (like having blow-up arguments with a supervisor).

In the wake of the Great Resignation, quitting seems far more common than ever. Some employees have even resorted to ghosting their employer—simply stopping work without ever informing their boss.Caught on camera: Large exhibition driving incident near the airport

In fact, American workers are quitting at historically high rates: In February 2023, the national quit rate was 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That’s about 4 million people—up about 3.8% from January.

But are certain states across the U.S. feeling the burden more than others? To find out, Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary February 2023 quit rates, using the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed. Quit rates are calculated by taking the number of quits as a percentage of the number of jobs in a state.

Click here to see where Louisiana falls—especially if you’re planning to leave your current job anytime soon.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.