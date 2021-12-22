Louisiana airports get $35.7M in federal funding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Last week the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced first-year airport funding awards, including $35,689,010 – of $2.89 billion nationally – which is set to be divvied up between airports in Louisiana.
The funding comes from the recently passed $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November.
The money can be used for the development and/or improvement of runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
Fifty-one of Louisiana’s airports are on the list to receive funding.
The amounts range from $110,000 to more than $14 million.
“Building back better is not just a motto, it is actually happening,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. “This investment will help us continue our mission to improve our aviation infrastructure to ensure a safe, modern and well managed system of airports which provides convenient and efficient access to the state for tourism, commerce, industrial interests, recreation, and economic development.”
According to a media release received from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, state airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds for to the FAA for review in the coming weeks.
The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability, and the organization is planning to discuss opportunities at these airports with the minority business community.
The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
Fiscal year 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Louisiana airport allocations:
- Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial $159,000
- Alexandria International $1,616,469
- Esler Regional $159,000
- Morehouse Memorial $110,000
- Baton Rouge Metropolitan $3,116,982
- George R. Carr Memorial $159,000
- St. Tammany Regional $110,000
- LeGros Memorial $110,000
- DeQuincy Industrial $110,000
- Beauregard Regional $159,000
- Eunice $159,000
- Union Parish $159,000
- South Lafourhce Leonard Miller Jr. $295,000
- Louisiana Regional $295,000
- Hammond Northshore Regional $763,000
- Houma-Terrebonne $295,000
- Jena $110,000
- Jennings $159,000
- Jonesboro $110,000
- Jonesville $110,000
- Lafayette Regional $2,386,251
- Lake Charles Regional $1,040,240
- Chennault International $295,000
- Leesville $159,000
- C.E. Rusty Williams Memorial $110,000
- Hart $159,000
- Marksville Municipal $159,000
- Minden $159,000
- Monroe Regional $1,456,039
- Natchitoches Regional $159,000
- Acadiana Regional $295,000
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans Intl $14,527,150
- New Orleans Lakefront $763,000
- False River Regional $159,000
- Kelly-Dumas $159,000
- Allen Parish $159,000
- St. Landry Parish-Ahart Field $159,000
- Harry P. Williams Memorial $159,000
- John H. Hooks Memorial $159,000
- Port of South Louisiana Executive $159,000
- Ruston Regional $295,000
- Shreveport Regional $2,792,879
- Shreveport Downtown $295,000
- Slidell $295,000
- Springhill $110,000
- Southland Field $159,000
- Vicksburg-Tallulah $159,000
- Thibodaux Municipal $110,000
- Concordia Parish $159,000
- Vivian $110,000
- Winnsboro Municipal $159,000
———————————————
Total for Louisiana Airports: $35,689,010