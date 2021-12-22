Louisiana airports get $35.7M in federal funding

Louis Armstrong International (MSY), is nearly deserted in this photograph by WGNOS’s Susan Roesgen, May 9, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Last week the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced first-year airport funding awards, including $35,689,010 – of $2.89 billion nationally – which is set to be divvied up between airports in Louisiana.

The funding comes from the recently passed $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November.

The money can be used for the development and/or improvement of runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

Fifty-one of Louisiana’s airports are on the list to receive funding.

The amounts range from $110,000 to more than $14 million.

“Building back better is not just a motto, it is actually happening,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., President of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. “This investment will help us continue our mission to improve our aviation infrastructure to ensure a safe, modern and well managed system of airports which provides convenient and efficient access to the state for tourism, commerce, industrial interests, recreation, and economic development.”

According to a media release received from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, state airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds for to the FAA for review in the coming weeks.

The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability, and the organization is planning to discuss opportunities at these airports with the minority business community.

The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.

Fiscal year 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Louisiana airport allocations:

Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial $159,000

Alexandria International $1,616,469

Esler Regional $159,000

Morehouse Memorial $110,000

Baton Rouge Metropolitan $3,116,982

George R. Carr Memorial $159,000

St. Tammany Regional $110,000

LeGros Memorial $110,000

DeQuincy Industrial $110,000

Beauregard Regional $159,000

Eunice $159,000

Union Parish $159,000

South Lafourhce Leonard Miller Jr. $295,000

Louisiana Regional $295,000

Hammond Northshore Regional $763,000

Houma-Terrebonne $295,000

Jena $110,000

Jennings $159,000

Jonesboro $110,000

Jonesville $110,000

Lafayette Regional $2,386,251

Lake Charles Regional $1,040,240

Chennault International $295,000

Leesville $159,000

C.E. Rusty Williams Memorial $110,000

Hart $159,000

Marksville Municipal $159,000

Minden $159,000

Monroe Regional $1,456,039

Natchitoches Regional $159,000

Acadiana Regional $295,000

Louis Armstrong New Orleans Intl $14,527,150

New Orleans Lakefront $763,000

False River Regional $159,000

Kelly-Dumas $159,000

Allen Parish $159,000

St. Landry Parish-Ahart Field $159,000

Harry P. Williams Memorial $159,000

John H. Hooks Memorial $159,000

Port of South Louisiana Executive $159,000

Ruston Regional $295,000

Shreveport Regional $2,792,879

Shreveport Downtown $295,000

Slidell $295,000

Springhill $110,000

Southland Field $159,000

Vicksburg-Tallulah $159,000

Thibodaux Municipal $110,000

Concordia Parish $159,000

Vivian $110,000

Winnsboro Municipal $159,000

———————————————

Total for Louisiana Airports: $35,689,010