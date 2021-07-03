Louisiana abortion pill ‘reversal’ bill signed by Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Doctors should offer scientifically questionable information to women taking the abortion pill suggesting that terminating the pregnancy termination could be stopped midway through the process, according to a bill Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Friday.

The Democratic anti-abortion governor signed into law the measure by Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee, of Houma. The Republican-backed bill, which won some support from Democrats, will take effect Aug. 1.

The nonsurgical medication abortion works during the first nine weeks of pregnancy.

The process involves swallowing mifepristone, which causes an embryo to detach from the uterine wall. A second pill, misoprostol, is used two days later to cause contractions and push the embryo out of the uterus.

A doctor dispensing the medication will be required to give a woman seeking the drug-induced abortion a written statement that says: “Research has indicated that the first pill provided, identified as mifepristone, is not always effective in ending a pregnancy. If after taking the first pill you regret your decision, please consult a physician or healthcare provider immediately to determine if there are options available to assist you in continuing your pregnancy.”

The House voted 69-25 for Amedee’s bill in the recently ended legislative session, while senators backed it in a 31-7 vote.

Bill supporters said they were trying to give women seeking an abortion the possibility of reversing course and having the baby.

Opponents said the written statement is inaccurate and possibly dangerous to women. They pointed to medical groups that say science does not support claims that a drug-induced abortion can be reversed or stopped after the first pill.

Several Republican-led states have passed similar laws, some of which are tied up in lawsuits.

The bill is filed as House Bill 578.