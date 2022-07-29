BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s abortion trigger bans are back in effect after a decision by the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ruling means Baton Rouge Judge Donald Johnson must grant an earlier request to let the abortion ban take effect while the case makes its way through court.

On Friday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed an appeal requesting an expedited consideration to stop Louisiana’s three abortion clinics from performing procedures while the case is under appeal.

Earlier this week, Baton Rouge Judge Donald Johnson denied a motion from Landry to suspend his ruling blocking the enforcement of the state’s ban on abortions.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, challenges to Louisiana’s ban on abortions have made their way to courtrooms in New Orleans and now Baton Rouge.

The ruling from the First Circuit Court of Appeals means Louisiana’s three abortion clinics in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport have to stop any future abortion procedures.

Landry took to Twitter to celebrate the ruling.

Click here for the ruling from the appeals court.

Landry has predicted the case will eventually make its way to the Louisiana Supreme Court.