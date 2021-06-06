Louisiana 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash is laid to rest; no suspect identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A toddler from St. Helena Parish who died in a hit-and-run crash on May 26 has finally been laid to rest.

As family members and friends held a service for 2-year-old Jhavia Porter on Friday, Louisiana State Police continued its search for the driver who killed her and injured three other pedestrians.

Troopers believe the vehicle that struck Jhavia and others has damage to its front end and may have a missing or damaged driver’s side mirror.

Witnesses described the vehicle as being a light-colored van or SUV, according to LSP.

Those with information on the crash can call LSP at (985) 893-6250. Witnesses can also anonymously report information online to LSP by clicking here and selecting the “suspicious activity” link.