NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans community mourns the loss of long-time Judge Martin L.C. Feldman, who died Wednesday night of natural causes, according to federal court officials.

After graduating from Tulane University in 1955 and then serving in the Army for 6 years, Feldman returned to Tulane for law school. After graduating, he then served as a law clerk to the Honorable John Minor Wisdom in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

This would then lead him to build a successful career as a federal court judge, nominated by Ronald Regan in September 1983 and confirmed by the Senate a month later. Feldman was the second-longest serving federal district court judge in the nation.

In 2010, Feldman joined 10 other judges appointed by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to serve on the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. He remained active on the court until May 2017.

Chief Judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Nannette Jolivette Brown, warmly remarked on the life of Judge Feldman, saying:

“Judge Feldman has had a long, distinguished and honorable career as a lawyer and as a jurist. He willingly shared his knowledge and experience mentoring every new district judge appointed to this court. Sitting alongside him on the bench, while he was training you was a rite of passage for new judges. Once you earned his love and respect, he always supported you and was there for you. He will be so deeply and sorely missed. However, he leaves a long legacy of accomplishments and friendships.

Felman passed away on Wednesday, January 27, just two days before his 88th birthday. The flag over the federal district courthouse will wave at half-mast through Friday in honor of the late judge.

Funeral and memorial services have not yet been announced.