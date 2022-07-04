BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the best ways to bond with a child is to read with them.

And as Baton Rouge’s local law enforcement agencies make a concerted effort to connect with members of the community, they’re tapping into the value of storytime.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Chief Murphy Paul used Thursday morning to read with local youths who participate in the Big Buddy Program.

The youngsters enjoyed Paul’s reading of “I Am Enough,” by Grace Byers.

The book is designed to help children discover the value of diversity and kindness while emphasizing personal value and self-worth.

Based on the smiles seen in photos of the story time session, the book and the interaction with BRPD’s Chief appeared to be a success.

Image Credit: BRPD

Studies indicate that reading with children can advance their cognitive and language development as well as their social and emotional development.

