Local sheriff’s office searching for suspects in multiple vehicle burglaries

IPSO: "Please keep all valuables out of sight and your vehicles locked!"

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office recently posted a message asking the community to please lock their vehicles.

The post below gives details about vehicle burglaries in the area.

“We’ve had a rash of vehicle burglaries in North Plaquemine last night around Comeaux and Walker St. areas. All vehicles that were burglarized were not locked!!! Please keep all valuables out of sight and your vehicles LOCKED!!!!!”

The pictures below show two suspects in these vehicle burglaries.





Images courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, “These burglaries took place in the early morning hours of the 23rd between the hours of 12 am and 3 am.”

The suspects tried to enter five vehicles and were successful on three occasions.

IPSO provided a list of what was taken from the vehicles:

One gun

Cash

Valuable personal items

If you know anything about these vehicle burglaries, please call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-5100.