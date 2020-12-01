Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office employee among those charged in bribery scheme

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – 58-year-old Sonja Dyson Evans, of Ponchatoula and 51-year-old Shawanda Dove, of Amite, are both facing the same charges after the completion of an investigation.

This stems from an inquiry into the activities of Evans while the Ponchatoula native was employed by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Evans was a Criminal Records Division Supervisor and over the span of one year, “both Evans and Dove used cell phones to carry out a bribery scheme,” according to the FBI.

The FBI states that between January of 2016 and January of 2017, “Evans solicited and accepted bribe money from Dove in exchange for fraudulent bonds used for the release of incarcerated persons.”

Evans and Dove are facing these charges:

One count of violating 18 U.S.C. §§ 1952(a)(3)

Use of an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity.

If either woman is convicted, a maximum of 5 years in jail and a large fine could be handed down in this case.