Local ‘patriarch’ receives Wish of a Lifetime from AARP

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Earlier this year, Mr. Albert Jones turned 100 and the community recognized the “ kind and peaceful man.”

Fast forward a few months and one national organization put together a special day for Mr. Jones.

When asked, Jones said, “my wish of a lifetime was to have some dishes that I would have had as a child, which was Wild Game, food I actually spent time in the woods to catch.”

On a very special day, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP stepped up and helped grant the wishes of Mr. Jones.









Photos provided by Wish of a Lifetime

Jones said, “it feel good, words can’t express, I was told about it, but did not want to believe it, but it happened and I feel grateful.”

So what is the secret to a long life? The local centenarian said this:

“My secrets to a long life is to be Humble and Obedient to the LORD. I’ve been in Church all my life and was taught to seek the LORD. I got on my knees as long as I could, I still Pray, but I just can’t get on my knees anymore.”

Jones started working at a young age in Mississippi, served in the military and has no regrets.

You may ask, what did Mr. Jones do during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Mr. Jones kept it simple, “TV, prayer and plenty of rest.”

Maybe that is the secret to a long life?