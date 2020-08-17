Local nursing home residents searching for pen pals

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you want to help make someone’s day?
Residents at a local nursing home are looking for pen pals.
The Gonzales Healthcare Center is asking if y’all can “help us spread this so we can surprise them with letters from all around the USA?”
One young man named Randy Ferguson Jr. read about this request and took action with the help of the local fire department.
If you would like to become a pen pal, you can write a letter to any of these residents and send it to:
905 W Cornerview Rd
Gonzales LA 70737