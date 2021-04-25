Local neighborhood sees “beary” exciting visitor on Sunday

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — So how was your Sunday morning?

For people living in the “The Oaks” neighborhood in Port Allen, Sunday was different thanks to an unexpected visitor.

It all started a little after 6 a.m. when Robin Seguin Hurst was awakened by her cameras going off around the house.

One quick look at the video and Hurst saw a bear walking down her driveway and in her backyard.

The police were called and a brief stare off occurred between the bear and police.

At some point, “the bear decided to run next door in my neighbors backyard, crossed the fence and went up in the tree,” according to Hurst.







Images courtesy of Robin Seguin Hurst – Used with Permission

The bear spent some time in the tree this morning with members of the Port Allen Police Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at the scene.

The bear did crawl down from the tree and is currently sleeping in the same backyard it sauntered into earlier this morning.