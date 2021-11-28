Local ‘kidpreneur’ highlights slime business at the Red River District Children’s Business Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Red River District hosted a Children’s Business Fair on Saturday where kids had their very own booth, showcasing their products or services, and one local business startup is doing what he loves.

Local “kidpreneur,” 7-year-old Alex Latin, says his slime business “Adventures with Alex” makes him extremely happy. His business is on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube and he has hundreds of followers. His slimes come in three colors.

“The blue slime is my favorite color, so I wanted to make the blue slime. And the pink slime my sister and momma made that’s their favorite color. And the green is my favorite color, so I made that,” says Latin.

The fair hosts children who develop their own brand or product or service. They build a strategy to market their goods and open for customers during the one-day event.

His slime creations are sold for five dollars each. Alex’s special recipe requires only a few ingredients. He can’t give away all of his secrets though.

“Slime was made by glue, magical liquid, and food coloring and glitter,” Latin says, who packaged and labeled the products.

On Saturday Latin sold over 40 slimes, and for those who are considering to be an entrepreneur or rather a” kidpreneur” like Alex, he leaves them with this message.

“The people who are scared to do their own business they need to relax. They need to need to be happy with what they have.”

Slime selling is a popular business online and young entrepreneurs can build large followings. “Slimers” like 14-year-old Sophia Cordaro has her own website and 55.3 thousand followers on Instagram. They make several different types of slimes in different colors and textures.

Theresa Nguyen told Money.com she started making slime while selling Girl Scout cookies and babysitting and now she makes about $3,000 a month selling her slimes on Instagram.

Videos of enthusiasts playing with or making slimes are abundant on Youtube, many with thousands of followers. And there are tutorials on the internet on everything from making different kinds of slime to building your own slime business like Alex.