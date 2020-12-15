Local children and families from North Baton Rouge receiving Christmas gifts and holiday meals thanks to HOPE Ministries

BATON ROUGE (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday morning, around 400 children and 100 families are going to celebrate Christmas a little early this year.

With the help of local community partners, HOPE Ministries “is distributing Christmas toys for approximately 400 children and holiday meals to more than 100 families in North Baton Rouge beginning at 8:00 a.m.”

The event is scheduled to run until 4 p.m. and attendees will be socially distant due to COVID-19.

HOPE clients who reside in the 70805 zip code are the only people allowed to attend the event at HOPE Ministries.

HOPE Ministries is located at 4643 Winbourne Ave in Baton Rouge.