NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you imagine being 100-years-old?

Can you see yourself being that age and still giving back to your community?

As you can see by the comments under this Facebook post, Mr. Leon Dixon, Sr. is a respected man in his community.

At the end of last month, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux of the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office made sure to recognize Mr. Dixon on his birthday.

Mr. Leon Dixon, Sr., was made Sheriff for the Day, thanks to Sheriff Thibodeaux.